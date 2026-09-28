2027 election will be decided by Nigerians, not billionaires – Makinde

Gov Seyi Makinde

Sekinat Osundiji

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Seyi Makinde, has said the 2027 presidential election will be determined by Nigerians and not by the number of billionaires backing political candidates or the amount of money spent on campaigns.

Makinde stated this on Monday at the APM North-Central Zonal Town Hall Meeting in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The Oyo State governor, who is campaigning on the “Reset Nigeria” agenda, said political influence and financial resources would not determine the outcome of the 2027 election.

He said, “This election, 2027 election, will not be determined by pundits and pollsters.”

“This election is not going to be determined by the number of billionaires you have in your corner, or how much billion you have to spend. This election will be determined by the people of Nigeria.”

Makinde also criticised the Federal Government’s handling of the economy, describing it as “voodoo economics.”

He said although states were receiving more money from the Federation Account, the increase had not translated into a reduction in hunger among Nigerians.

According to him, Oyo State’s dependence on federal allocation had dropped from over 80 percent when he assumed office in 2019 to 65 percent by 2022, but later returned to almost 80 percent following the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said, “They claim we have more money, that the states governors, the state government have been collecting more money from the federation account. I’m not arguing with that. Yes, the quantum of the money, yes, we have more money, but has it translated to fighting hunger in our society?

“The answer is no.”

On insecurity, Makinde questioned the planning and budgetary provisions behind the Federal Government’s decision to establish additional army divisions.

He said he examined the 2026 budget for provisions related to establishing the army divisions but could not find them.

Makinde said tackling insecurity required proper planning and budgetary provisions, not decisions made without adequate preparation.

The APM candidate also said his proposed “Reset Nigeria” agenda could be implemented within four years.

He said the agenda would focus on security, education, the economy and the socio-political environment.

According to him, his administration would seek to reset Nigeria’s security architecture, improve education, utilise data and science in managing the economy and reform the country’s socio-political environment.

“Reset and give Nigeria a new security architecture, reset and give Nigeria a new path for education, reset our economy utilizing data, science, and logic, and reset our socio-political environment in four years. That is our agenda,” he said.

Makinde said that if elected president, his administration would begin a transitional government of national unity from May 29, 2027, which he said would culminate in “new players and a new agenda for Nigeria’s sustainable development.”

The North-Central town hall meeting was part of the APM’s zonal engagements ahead of the 2027 presidential election. The campaign had earlier announced Lafia as the venue for its North-Central engagement.