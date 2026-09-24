2027: Eggon forum endorses Ombugadu for Nasarawa guber

By Edwin Phillip, Lafia

LAFIA — The Eggon Political Forum has endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, Dr David Emmanuel Ombugadu, as its preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The forum announced the endorsement in a communiqué issued after its meeting at Albert Event Hall, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area, on Wednesday.

It said the decision followed extensive consultations and an assessment of six Eggon candidates contesting the governorship election.

The forum described itself as a non-partisan body committed to promoting political unity among the Eggon people and said its assessment involved stakeholders from the three senatorial zones, Eggon people in the diaspora and representatives of other ethnic nationalities in the state.

It added that youth, women and elders’ groups were also consulted during the process.

According to the communiqué signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Gwamna, Sangarin Eggon, and Secretary, Hon. Istifanus Dennis Abaku, the forum considered the stability of the political parties involved, grassroots presence, popularity, party structures, previous records in public office, political experience and candidates’ manifestoes.

The six candidates considered were Shuaibu Umaru Kubi of the Accord Party, Gen. Nuhu Angbazo of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chris Mamman of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, Ibrahim Kassimu Aboh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Ombugadu of the PDP and John Tanko Kigbu of the Young Progressive Party, YPP.

The forum said its assessment showed that one candidate was “overwhelmingly considered suitable” to represent what it described as the aspirations and interests of the Eggon people.

“In the light of the above, we wish to formally declare that one of our sons, Rt. Hon. Dr. David Emmanuel Ombugadu of PDP, is hereby declared to be the consensus candidate of the Eggon people,” the communiqué stated.

It appealed to the five other candidates to support Ombugadu, saying unity of purpose was necessary to achieve what it described as the collective political aspiration of the Eggon people.

The forum also appealed to other ethnic nationalities in Nasarawa State to support Ombugadu’s candidature.

It urged Eggon people across the state to embrace the decision, while acknowledging that individuals could have different political interests.

“It is very normal for us all to have our divergent interests, but the collective interest of the land is supreme,” it said.

However, the President of Eggon Youth Nationwide and Eggon Cultural Development Association, ECDA, Friday Haruna, who witnessed the meeting, said the broader Eggon stakeholder process on the 2027 governorship election was still ongoing.

Haruna said he was invited to witness the proceedings and understand the outcome of the meeting, acknowledging the forum’s decision but stressing that wider Eggon consultations had not been concluded.

“I want to believe the Eggon critical stakeholders are still sitting to make sure we come up with a particular candidate, which I may not be able to say it is here contrary to what our parents’ body wants,” he said.

He said various stakeholders would still meet to harmonise the different positions before announcing what would become the collective political direction of the Eggon people.

Haruna said the forum was entitled to make its own decision, but added that broader consultations would determine the eventual direction.

“Just like I said, it’s a forum, and they choose to endorse one of the candidates. The Eggon are still going to sit and harmonise what they did, and it’s going to be pronounced, and everybody will know the direction,” he said.

He also urged governorship candidates seeking voters’ support to demonstrate their acceptability by clearly presenting their programmes and personalities to the electorate.

“If you have a good product that you took to the market, you don’t need to advertise it. Definitely, sell yourself,” Haruna said.