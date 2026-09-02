2 African countries that can enter Canada with eTA instead of visa

Citizens of two African countries can travel to Canada without applying for a traditional visitor visa if they meet certain eligibility conditions and travel by air.

The two African countries are Morocco and Seychelles, whose citizens may qualify to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) instead of a Canadian visitor visa.

Canada introduced the expanded eTA eligibility in 2023, allowing eligible travellers from selected visa-required countries to use the simpler electronic travel authorization system.

However, the arrangement does not apply automatically to every passport holder from the two countries.

To qualify, travellers from Morocco and Seychelles must have either held a Canadian visitor visa within the previous 10 years or currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa.

Those who meet the conditions can apply for an eTA when travelling to Canada by air, instead of applying for a visitor visa.

The Canadian government says an eTA is an electronic travel document linked to a traveller’s passport and is generally required for visa-exempt foreign nationals flying to or transiting through Canada.

How the Canada eTA works

An eTA is not the same as a Canadian visitor visa. It is an electronic authorization that allows eligible travellers to board a flight to Canada.

Applicants need a valid passport, an email address and a credit or debit card to complete the online application. The application fee is C$7.

Most applications are processed quickly, although Canadian immigration authorities can request additional information before making a decision.

The eTA is electronically linked to the passport used during the application, meaning travellers must use the same passport when travelling to Canada.

Canada’s official entry requirements also make clear that travellers need the appropriate document depending on their nationality and circumstances, with an eTA, visitor visa or other travel document required in different situations.

Important restriction

The eTA option applies to eligible travellers flying to Canada. It should not be interpreted as a general visa waiver for all forms of entry.

Travellers who do not meet the special eligibility requirements for Morocco and Seychelles may still need to apply for a Canadian visitor visa.

Canada advises travellers to check their individual requirements before making travel arrangements because entry requirements can vary according to nationality, travel document and mode of transportation.

Vanguard News