Yobe hands over four agro-industrial assets to Nigeria Food Corporation

By Maryam Abdul-Aziz Usman

DAMATURU — The Yobe State Government has handed over four major agro-industrial assets to the Nigeria Food Corporation, NFC, as part of efforts to revive moribund industries, boost local production and reposition the state as an emerging agro-industrial hub.

The handover, which took place at the Governor’s Office in Damaturu, is part of the implementation of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s Agro-Food Industrial Revolution initiative, aimed at developing an integrated agricultural value chain, creating employment and strengthening the state’s internally generated revenue.

The ceremony was chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr Mohammed Goje, alongside the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Solid Minerals and Tourism and other government officials.

The assets transferred to the NFC include Yobe Flour and Feeds Mills Company Limited and Wheat Flour Global Mills Company Limited, transferred by the Yobe Investment Company Limited.

Others are the Yobe State Fertilizer Blending Company, Gujba Limited, transferred by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Tourism and Solid Minerals, and the Damaturu Modern Abattoir, transferred by the Ministry of Livestock Development.

Two other assets — the Nguru Oil Mills and a property designated as the headquarters of the Nigeria Food Corporation — were listed for subsequent consideration, pending reconciliation of shareholders’ interests.

Speaking at the ceremony, Goje said the transfer was in line with Governor Buni’s vision of transforming Yobe from a predominantly primary agricultural production economy into a competitive agro-industrial hub.

He said the decision was driven by the need to revive existing industrial assets, improve productivity, create jobs, attract investment and expand the state’s revenue base.

According to him, placing the assets under the NFC would provide a coordinated institutional framework for their rehabilitation, investment and eventual full-scale operation.

“The essence is to ensure that these assets are put to productive use and contribute meaningfully to the economic development of Yobe State,” Goje said.

The transfer documents were signed by the Chairman of the NFC Board of Directors, Dr Sa’id Alkali Kori, while the Managing Director of the corporation, Dr Babagana Mohammed Adam, witnessed the process.

Representing the state government as signatories were relevant commissioners, the Director-General of the Yobe State Public-Private Partnership and Investment Promotion Programme, YAPPPIP, Dr Aliyu Isa Chikaji, who joined virtually, the outgoing Managing Director of Yobe Investment Company Limited, Mr Hamza Saidu, representatives of the incoming management and legal representatives of the government.

Kori commended Governor Buni for entrusting the corporation with the assets, describing the handover as a major responsibility and milestone in the state’s agro-industrial transformation agenda.

He said the development would help move Yobe beyond the production of raw agricultural commodities towards an integrated value chain capable of processing local raw materials, generating employment, attracting private investment and increasing internally generated revenue.

The Nigeria Food Corporation, established as a public-private partnership initiative of the Buni administration, is expected to serve as a key institutional vehicle for driving the state’s agro-industrial transformation and linking agricultural production with processing, manufacturing and other value-adding activities.