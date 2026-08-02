Wuse residents appeal to Wike over prolonged water shortage

Wike

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Residents of Wuse District in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have appealed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to urgently restore public water supply following nearly three weeks of dry taps in Wuse Zones 1, 2, 3 and Wuse II.

The residents said the prolonged disruption has subjected households and businesses to severe hardship, forcing many to rely on commercial water vendors at high costs.

A resident of Wuse Zone 2, Mrs. Ngozi Okafor, described the situation as unbearable, saying many families now spend a significant portion of their income on buying water.

“For almost three weeks now, there has been no water from our taps. Every day we buy water from vendors, and the cost keeps increasing. Water is a basic necessity, and we are appealing to the authorities to restore the supply because we need water urgently,” she said.

Another resident, Mr. John Bamgbose of Wuse Zone 6, warned that the prolonged shortage poses serious public health risks.

“The situation is becoming a serious health concern. Families are rationing water meant for cooking, bathing and sanitation. We are worried that if nothing is done, people may begin to fall sick. The government should act before diseases break out,” he said.

Also speaking, a resident of Wuse II, Mrs. Esther Bassey, urged the FCT Minister, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to intervene immediately.

“We are appealing to the FCT Minister, the FCTA and the FCDA to come to our rescue. Wuse is one of the major districts in Abuja, and residents should not have to suffer this way. We hope the authorities will listen to our cry and restore water supply without further delay,” she said.

The residents called on the relevant authorities to treat the situation as an emergency, stressing that access to clean water is essential for public health, sanitation and residents’ wellbeing.

They expressed hope that normal water supply would be restored without further delay to ease the hardship being experienced across the district and prevent possible outbreaks of water-borne diseases.