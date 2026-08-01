Why Tinubu deserves re-election, Tunji-Ojo should contest governorship in Ondo 

By Saka Ola Ahmed

It is said that in times of emergency and crisis, especially economy crisis, courageous and focused leaders are needed to steer the ships of the affected countries or states. President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated enough courage with the decisions he has taken to take Nigeria out of its present economy crisis.

Though there has been unintended hardship experienced by different strata of people, especially the low income groups, these decisions were inevitable.

This explains why a state like Ondo State will also need a courageous and focused leader like the current Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to contest the next governorship election in Ondo State after the expiration of the current term of the state governor.

Recall the current state governor is doing his second term.

President Tinubu’s economy reforms are beginning to yield fruits and should therefore be allowed to complete his two terms so that he can see the reforms through.

Though the economy reforms like withdrawal of fuel subsidy, floating the exchange rate of the naira, etc, have had unintended consequences and caused hardship for the citizens, there are visible evidence that the economy has stabilised and the prices of goods and services are gradually coming down.

Investors confidence has been restored in the country’s economy and the foreign reserves has been shored up.

What is needed now is continuity so that the reforms can be fully implemented. Recall also that President Bola Tinubu recently approved a major financial intervention for the power sector through the Presidential Power Sector Debt Reduction Programme. The plan authorizes up to N4 trillion in government-backed bonds to settle verified legacy arrears owed to Power Generation Companies (GenCos) and gas suppliers.”

Under the initial disbursements, government successfully issued the first bond tranche valued at 590 billion naira and released around 501 billion naira in initial cash payments.”

In the Second Tranche, government is rolling out a second bond worth about 729 billion naira to further settle legacy debts and restore liquidity to the grid.

These are very critical reforms that this present government should be allowed to monitor in its second term.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo , should replicate his achievements so far in the Ministry of Interior in Ondo state.

All well-meaning indigenes of Ondo State should, therefore, encourage him to come and lead the state after the tenure of the present administration in the state.

The unprecedented achievements recorded so far in the Ministry of Interior by the Minister make him the most suitable person to facilitate the development of Ondo, where he is from.

Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo is an engineer, philanthropist and politician. He was a member of the House of Representatives representing Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State from 2019 to 2023.

He was appointed minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in August 2023 shortly after winning his re-election into the National Assembly. His Interior Ministry oversees the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Federal Fire Service. And the Minister has recorded tremendous reforms in the last three years of his leadership.

These positive reforms have been widely acknowledged, and Dr Tunji-Ojo honoured with different awards. Nigerians in the diaspora who can now easily renew their Nigeria passport within 24 hours have not ceased to express their appreciation to the Minister.

•Ahmed is based in Lagos.