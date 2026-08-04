Video: Oyo ADC gov candidate stirs reactions after serving boiled corn to supporters

By Enitan Abdultawab

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State, Taofeek Adegoke, has sparked reactions on social media after a video showed him sharing boiled corn with supporters during a roadside outing.

In the viral clip, Adegoke was seen standing beside a pot of freshly boiled corn, personally serving supporters who gathered around him as they stretched out their hands to receive the food.

Several of those present hailed the ADC flagbearer as “Mr Governor,” with some insisting on collecting the corn directly from him, describing the gesture as “a blessing.”

The video has since generated mixed reactions online, with opinions divided over the politician’s public display.

While many users praised Adegoke for what they described as his humility and willingness to interact directly with ordinary people, others questioned whether the gesture was a campaign strategy aimed at winning public sympathy.

The incident comes as political activities continue to gather momentum ahead of the Oyo governorship election, with candidates increasingly engaging voters through grassroots outreach.

Public displays of simplicity have become a common feature of electioneering in Nigeria, where politicians often visit local markets, patronise roadside food vendors, ride commercial motorcycles and participate in community activities in a bid to connect with voters.

See video here