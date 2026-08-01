Three arrested over ₦10.2m filling station robbery in Kano

By Hadiza Yusuf

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a filling station in Kano State, where fuel dispensing machines worth about ₦10.2 million were stolen.

Spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, CSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, disclosed this on Saturday.

According to the PPRO, the robbery took place in the early hours of July 25, 2026, at about 2:15 a.m., when armed men attacked Jajire Filling Station located at Aku Village along Maiduguri Road in Gaya Local Government Area.

The police said the robbers overpowered the station’s security guards, tied them up, locked them inside the security room and carted away six fuel dispensing machines valued at approximately ₦10.2 million.

The incident was reported to the police later that morning at about 11:45 a.m., after which operatives of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS)launched an investigation and tracked down the suspects.

The command said the operation led to the arrest of three suspects on July 29, 2026.

“They were identified as Bishir Abubakar, 60, of Gafai Ward in Katsina State; Shamsu Abdullahi, 30, of Kofar Kaura Ward, Katsina State; and Alhaji Shamsu Lawan, 56, of Filin Polo, Katsina State,” he said.

During interrogation, the police said the suspects confessed to buying the stolen fuel dispensing machines from a man identified as Usman Ibrahim of Kaduna State, who is currently on the run.

According to the statement, the suspects allegedly bought the machines for ₦5.2 million, which is about half of their estimated value.

The police said efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect and recover the stolen fuel dispensing machines.

“Investigation is ongoing and the arrested suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion,” Kiyawa added.

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commended the officers of the Special Intervention Squad for their swift response and professionalism in handling the case.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks and recovering stolen property across the state.