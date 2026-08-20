Tension mounts in Anambra community over killing of traditional title holder

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Tension has gripped the ancient Nri community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State following the killing of a prominent traditional title holder, Oba Maduka Arubaluezeama.

Arubaluezeama, who held the traditional title of Oba Muozuluaru, was reportedly shot dead at about 7pm on Tuesday at a building site in an estate around the WAEC office area in Nise, a neighbouring community to Nri.

It was gathered that the deceased had gone to supervise workers constructing his house when he was attacked.

A source in the community said Arubaluezeama was about to enter his vehicle to leave the area when one of the attackers allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him several times.

The source alleged that the gunmen first shot the deceased in the waist before firing another shot at his head.

The incident has heightened tension in the community, particularly amid speculation linking the killing to a long-running controversy surrounding the traditional stool of Nri, which became vacant about eight years ago following the death of Eze Obidiegwu Onyeso of Nri.

The source said the estate where the deceased was building his house was itself the subject of a land dispute involving several property owners.

However, the source said some residents were linking the killing to previous violent incidents allegedly connected to the controversy over the traditional stool.

He recalled that about three years ago, a Chief, Sunday Alike, was allegedly attacked by suspected cultists and inflicted with machete wounds while leaving Arubaluezeama’s residence.

“Just last year, the commander of Nri Central Vigilante, Ogazi, was also assassinated in the evening, and many people are suspecting the controversy around the traditional stool as the cause of the unfortunate happenings,” the source said.

The source also recalled an earlier attack on members of the Nri traditional society while they were holding a meeting at Agbadani village hall, saying some residents had linked the incident to the same controversy.

He further alleged that the assailants had warned Arubaluezeama on the night of the incident to leave his building site before the attack.

The source said the community was relying on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation, identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

When contacted, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said he was not aware of the incident. He, however, promised to make inquiries and provide further information.