Subsidy restoration, demonstration of serious ignorance on governance, economy – Tinubu

File: President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) of demonstrating ignorance about governance and the economy.

The President made the accusation when he received Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Adeleke the winner of the August 15 governorship election.

The Governor, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party, defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the President’s party.

Speaking while receiving Adeleke in his office, Tinubu said: “Let’s look at the trajectory of history. I saw one of my opponents now say he will go back to subsidy. I read it. That is a demonstration of serious ignorance about governance and the economy. Before I came here, 27 states were unable to pay salaries, not to even talk of pensioners. In your state, I know a man that I raised who is nicknamed ‘half salary.’

“They come to the federal government cap in hand, unable to do anything. Salaries you pay for each family. They were at the local governments. They are in the states. We are at the concentration of population. They are in the states.”

The President said ordinary people and their families now feel the impact of government through the provision of infrastructure: good road networks, housing, school rehabilitation, hospital and healthcare resuscitation, and the training of teachers and health workers to protect vulnerable families.

“It’s part of your responsibility. And the people of fortunate states pronounce their judgment on you: that they love you. They want you to govern.

“So you’re going back to govern. Anybody, any democrat, anybody in the political environment who cannot celebrate the joy of a free and fair election does not deserve the laughter and the happiness of democracy. Don’t make a single individual a victim of your campaign.”

President Tinubu advised the Governor to build a network of unity and unified tools, and everything required for governance. “Like I said, you did not conquer anybody,” he said.

“You won the election. That is the essence of democracy. I’m so happy that we had this talk. All for the reconciliation — expand your coast. That is the only way you can give thanks to our people. Not the way you sang it or celebrated it.

“It’s the way you act it. Use me as an example. And I got here. God put me here. Where you are today, God put you there. Not the smartness of any of these people.

“It’s just their support, not their smartness. It’s the wish of God that prevailed and the wish of the people for you. And you are in a very, very unique position to make history, promote unity, peace, and stability.

“Use it. It started as a progressive. All you are doing now is progressive instinct. And you did a very good mobilisation with your team. Very good job. You saw fear. You screamed. Promote democracy. Promote stability. Promote the rule of law. Don’t stigmatise any of your opponents,” Tinubu told the governor.

Speaking to journalists, the Osun State Governor said: “I’m here to thank Mr. President, the father of the nation, because he fought for this democracy.

“That is why he allowed a free and fair election, and that is the result. That is why I’m here — to say thank you and to ensure that democracy lives in Nigeria.”