Sokoto’s ₦1.7bn NYSC camp rehabilitation hits 80% completion

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The rehabilitation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Wamakko, Sokoto State, has reached 80 per cent completion, with the project expected to improve the welfare and experience of corps members posted to the state.

The project, awarded by the Sokoto State Government to SBG Enterprises and Construction Limited, is valued at ₦1.7 billion and is aimed at upgrading the camp’s facilities to meet modern standards.

Project Coordinator, Architect Murtala Haliru Rabah, disclosed this during an inspection tour of the site by journalists, expressing confidence that the contractor would complete the work within the stipulated timeframe.

He said the rehabilitation was progressing in line with contractual specifications and quality standards approved by the state government.

According to him, the project is designed to give the orientation camp a complete facelift by providing improved accommodation, administrative facilities and other critical infrastructure to enhance the comfort, safety and overall welfare of corps members and camp officials.

Rabah commended SBG Enterprises and Construction Limited for maintaining a steady pace of work and adhering to approved engineering standards.

He said the completion of the project would boost Sokoto’s capacity to host larger batches of corps members under a more conducive environment and improve the efficiency of orientation activities.

The project coordinator also praised Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration for prioritising infrastructure development and investing in facilities that support youth development and public service delivery.

A visit to the site showed that extensive rehabilitation works had been carried out on major structures, with workers deployed across different sections to ensure timely completion.

The supervising engineer and representative of SBG Enterprises and Construction Limited, Kaseem Bello, also assured that the project would be delivered within the six-month completion period stipulated in the contract.

Bello said work at the site had exceeded 80 per cent completion, adding that activities were ongoing round the clock to meet the deadline and deliver the project as scheduled.