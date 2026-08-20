Sanwo-Olu celebrates Isese Day, urges preservation of Yoruba heritage

Gov Sanwo-Olu

LAGOS — Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on residents to preserve and pass on the state’s cultural heritage and traditions to future generations as the state celebrates Isese Day.

Sanwo-Olu made the call in a message posted on his official X platform on Wednesday to commemorate the annual celebration, which honours Yoruba traditional heritage and cultural identity.

The governor described culture as an important part of the people’s identity, stressing the need to preserve the values and traditions handed down through generations.

“Our culture is an important part of who we are, and we must never lose sight of the values and traditions that connect us to our heritage. We have a responsibility to preserve them and pass them on to future generations,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu wished residents and others celebrating Isese Day a peaceful and meaningful celebration.

He also commended those who continue to preserve Yoruba traditions, saying their efforts contribute to the cultural vibrancy of Lagos.

“I wish everyone celebrating a peaceful and meaningful Isese Day. Thank you for keeping our traditions alive and contributing to the vibrant spirit of Lagos,” the governor said.