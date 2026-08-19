Rapper Ms Jorji accuses Poco Lee of attempted sexual assault in Dallas

US-based Nigerian rapper, Ms Jorji has accused dancer and entertainer Iweh Pascal Odinala, popularly known as Poco Lee, of attempting to sexually assault her and a female friend at his apartment in Dallas, Texas, in 2024.

Ms Jorji made the allegation while reacting to recent reports surrounding Poco Lee in the United Kingdom, recounting what she described as an uncomfortable encounter that occurred when she was still trying to establish herself in the music industry.

According to the rapper, she and her friend visited Poco Lee at his Dallas residence after he invited them.

She said her friend had known the dancer from their school days in Nigeria, while she was seeking advice on how to navigate the music industry.

She said Poco Lee was aware that she was married at the time, noting that she was wearing her wedding ring when they arrived at his apartment.

“We get there; he went to school with my girlfriend in Nigeria, so they know each other; they’re familiar.

We get there. So, and he sees my wedding ring; I’m wearing it. I tell him I’m married,” she said.

MsJorji alleged that the situation changed after she and her friend played him one of her songs and asked for professional advice.

She claimed Poco Lee made an unwanted advance towards her, forcing her to physically stop him.

“I had to slap his hand off,” she alleged.

The rapper further claimed that Poco Lee subsequently attempted to pull her friend into another room, prompting both women to confront him.

According to MsJorji, the confrontation became physical before she and her friend eventually left the apartment.

She said, “We beat and shoved him into the corner of the room” before leaving the residence.

MsJorji said she did not report the alleged incident to the police at the time because she and her friend believed they did not have sufficient evidence to pursue a complaint.

“A lot of these industry men are predators. It don’t matter how much they have. And I’m telling this story now because at the time, we couldn’t go to the police because, well, we didn’t have enough to go to the police,” she said.

She added that, in her view, what happened amounted to an attempted assault because the alleged act was stopped before it was completed.

“We didn’t report him off, so there was no assault. It was attempted,” she said.

The rapper also claimed that she confronted Poco Lee about the incident about two years ago at a concert featuring Shallipopi and Seyi Vibez, alleging that she warned him not to repeat such behaviour.

MsJorji said recent reports involving the entertainer prompted her to speak publicly about her experience, adding that she regretted not doing so earlier.

“I’m telling my story now because I wish I had the courage to tell it back then. Maybe another woman wouldn’t have gone through what she went through,” she said.

She also described what she considered a wider problem within the entertainment industry, alleging that some professionals exploit their positions and access to aspiring artistes.

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Vanguard News