Police warn Ekiti youths against political, digital thuggery

Police

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — The Ekiti State Police Command has cautioned youths against allowing themselves to be used for political violence, cyberbullying, misinformation and other activities capable of disrupting peace and security in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Michael Falade, gave the warning in Ado-Ekiti after an early morning Youth Awareness Walkathon organised across the state capital to commemorate the 2026 International Youth Day.

The event brought together youths, students, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), youth organisations, traditional and community leaders, security personnel and other stakeholders.

It was held under the theme, “Different Contexts, Common Aspirations.”

Falade described the walkathon as a demonstration of the collective commitment of stakeholders to building a peaceful, responsible and prosperous society.

He urged young people to protect their future by rejecting activities that could undermine peace and security, while encouraging them to use technology responsibly and avoid spreading unverified information.

“Today’s event is not merely a walk; it is a demonstration of our collective commitment to building a peaceful, responsible and prosperous society.

“As we commemorate the 2026 International Youth Day under the theme ‘Different Contexts, Common Aspirations,’ we are reminded that despite our different backgrounds, our aspirations for peace, security, opportunity and a better future remain the same,” he said.

The police commissioner commended the youths for participating in the national campaign, “My Future Is Greater Than Political and Digital Thuggery,” urging them to reject violence, political manipulation, cyberbullying, misinformation and digital thuggery.

He said their energy and talents should instead be channelled into productive activities that would contribute to their personal development and the progress of society.

Falade also urged the youths to exercise caution when using social media, stressing the need to verify information before sharing it.

“I also encourage you to always remember the message: ‘Think Before You Click, Verify Before You Share.’ Let us use technology responsibly and become agents of peace rather than sources of conflict,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Ekiti State chapter, Adedara Temitope Moses, described the campaign as timely, urging youth leaders across the country to give greater attention to initiatives aimed at promoting responsible citizenship among young people.

Adedara said continuous sensitisation was necessary to equip youths with the knowledge and understanding required to obey societal rules and contribute positively to their communities.

He added that youth leaders had a responsibility to guide their members towards responsible behaviour, peaceful coexistence and constructive participation in society.