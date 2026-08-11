Osun Election: Opposition must unite against APC — Momodu

Momodu

By Olayinka Ajayi

LAGOS — Publisher of Ovation Magazine and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Dele Momodu, has urged opposition parties in Osun State to unite and support Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party ahead of the August 16 governorship election.

Momodu said opposition unity was necessary to prevent the All Progressives Congress (APC) from exploiting divisions among its rivals as an excuse to rig the election.

In a statement, the ADC chieftain said he joined the party as part of a broader coalition aimed at challenging what he described as the “APC cankerworm,” which he alleged had negatively affected the nation’s economy, social cohesion, religious tolerance and democratic institutions.

He said the initial plan was for opposition parties to avoid repeating past mistakes and present a formidable alternative to the APC.

“I had prayed fervently against the demon and clash of voluptuous egos. I wished we wouldn’t have to reinvent the wheel since the ADC initially paraded the second, third and fourth leading candidates in the 2023 presidential election.

“Unfortunately, it did not turn out to be so. But I still did not give up on the hope that Nigerians, not just the parties, would rise up massively against the APC menace,” Momodu said.

He argued that the political situation in Osun made opposition unity imperative, urging the parties to put aside individual ambitions and work towards a common objective.

“It’s foolhardy not to see the need for opposition unity.

“The time has now come for us to confront reality and demonstrate that we indeed possess common sense by being demonstrably practical.

“With the manner APC has turned Osun State into a theatre of war, the only sensible strategy is for all opposition parties to align immediately and back the Accord Party candidate, Governor Ademola Adeleke,” he said.

Momodu maintained that opposition parties must prioritise the collective interest over individual political ambitions if they are to mount an effective challenge in the election.