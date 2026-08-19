Osun Election: Ngozi Adeleke commends Osun indigenes for their loyalty at poll

Wife of the Osun State Governor, Erelu Amb. Ngozi Abeni Adeleke has extended a warm-hearted appreciation to the entire people and residents of Osun State over their unflinching support and show of enthusiasm as the State celebrates the glorious re-election of Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke.

Governor Adeleke’s victory for the second term at the fiercely contested poll under Accord Party where he emerged victorious against a close rival, Oyebamji of the All Progressive Congress APC, has elicited wide jubilation among the Osun populace.

Large crowd comprising, labour unions, civil servants, traders, women group, indigenous people including other residents in the State, trooped in their numbers to rejoice with the incumbent at Osun government house in Oshogbo, amidst praise and worships, dancing and congratulatory gestures.

In her message at the gathering Erelu Adeleke who is a strong pillar-support to the Governor, both at the polls and in governance stated that it was God’s favour that saw the Governor through during the campaign and at the polls.

She used the opportunity to reassure the residents and supportive electorates in the State who withstood all odds to defend good governance especially the youths and women, saying there should be a new dimension in dispensation of democratic dividends by the administration of Gov. Adeleke.

She assured the people that her humanitarian initiative under “Esther Adeleke Humanitarian Foundation will continue to upscale delivery of impactful and humanitarian gestures across the State.

Erelu Ngozi Adeleke promised to roll out more social investment initiative to foster economic growth to support governance in Osun State.

She thanked the large crowd and the entire Osun people for believing in her husband, charging them to remain steadfast, as the Governor will not disappoint them in this second tenure.