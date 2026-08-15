Osun Election: Domestic observers hail peaceful conduct, voter turnout in Ede

Domestic election observers monitoring the Osun governorship election on Saturday commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise and the large turnout of voters across Ede.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the observers were seen monitoring polling units from as early as 7 a.m., ahead of the commencement of accreditation and voting.

Mr Omotola Akinropo, an observer with Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), commended the process while monitoring polling units across the town.

Akinropo said the election had so far been peaceful in the communities visited, adding that security personnel had done well in coordinating the exercise and preventing any breakdown of law and order.

He also commended the large voter turnout and urged political actors to accept the outcome of the election in good faith and shun violence.

“The election so far across Ede community is peaceful, from what I can see, and security personnel have done very well in coordinating and ensuring that there is no breakdown of law and order,” he said.

Similarly, Mrs Bisi Adebimpe of the Centre for Democracy and Good Governance, Abuja, described the election as peaceful.

Adebimpe expressed optimism that voters would continue to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She urged voters not to be afraid to cast their ballots but to turn out en masse to exercise their civic responsibilities.

NAN reports that accreditation and voting commenced early at several polling units visited in Ede North and Ede South Local Government Areas.

The polling units visited included Sagba Agbogunde Ward 2, Unit 9, Ede North; Orita Alajue Ward 5, Unit 1, Ede South; Adogbe Ward 3, Unit 5, Ede North; and CAC Ward 4, Unit 2, Ede North.

Others were Obalaoye Ward 2, Unit 5, and Agip Ward 2, Unit 3, both in Ede South.

At some of the polling units, voters were seen queuing orderly to cast their ballots, while security personnel maintained order.

Mr Kazeem Taofeek and Mrs Grace Abimbola, voters at Orita Alajue Ward 5, Unit 1, and Sagba Agbogunde Ward 2, Unit 7, respectively, also commended the peaceful atmosphere at their polling units.

They expressed hope that the exercise would remain peaceful through the conclusion of voting and announcement of results.

NAN reports that the Osun governorship election is being contested by candidates of 15 political parties, including the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, and Mr Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

(NAN)