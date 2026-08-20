Ogogo gets over 500 offers of medical, spiritual help

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has received more than 500 offers of medical, spiritual and other forms of assistance as he continues treatment for stage-four cancer.

His close friend and colleague, Yinka Quadri, disclosed this while appreciating Nigerians, colleagues and well-wishers who have continued to offer prayers, encouragement and assistance to the actor.

Quadri, in a statement shared on his Instagram page, said the overwhelming number of offers had created a challenge for the family, particularly in determining which options could be pursued without disrupting Ogogo’s ongoing hospital treatment.

He said more than 300 and possibly over 500 people had contacted the family with suggestions and offers of assistance.

“We have received offers from more than 300 and even over 500 people, each sincerely believing they have something that could help him. The challenge is simply: where do we take him to? And how do we move him from the hospital while he’s receiving care?” he wrote.

Quadri said the family remained grateful for the offers of spiritual and medical intervention, stressing that the inability to move Ogogo from the hospital to different facilities or individuals should not be interpreted as a rejection of the goodwill.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue praying for the actor as the family navigates the available treatment options.

“We have received hundreds of such offers and we sincerely appreciate every single one of them. However, we humbly appeal to everyone not to stop praying for Ogogo. Please continue to pray with us,” Quadri said.

The development comes amid efforts by the family and associates to secure specialised treatment for the veteran actor following concerns over his health.

Nollywood actress Toyosi Adesanya recently disclosed that Ogogo had been admitted to the operating theatre after efforts to secure specialist medical attention.

Adesanya said Senator Solomon Adeola, who represents Ogun West in the National Assembly, had contacted cancer specialists to support the actor’s treatment.

“Senator Yayi personally reached out to top cancer specialists, and we are grateful to learn that Ogogo has now been admitted to the operating theatre for treatment,” she said.

She prayed for a successful procedure and recovery, while thanking Nigerians and members of the entertainment industry for their support.

Ogogo’s daughters had earlier disclosed that the family recently learnt that the actor was battling cancer, with the disease affecting his abdomen.

His daughter, Kira, said some medical facilities had informed the family that they could no longer continue with chemotherapy and appealed for recommendations on alternative treatment options.

Another daughter, Lima, disclosed that Senator Adeola had pledged continued support for her father’s medical expenses. She also said Ogogo was not medically fit to travel abroad for treatment.

Several of the actor’s colleagues, including Femi Adebayo, Muyiwa Ademola and Bimbo Oshin, have also joined calls for prayers and medical support.

Quadri said the volume of assistance offered to Ogogo reflected the widespread concern and affection for the veteran actor.

“We are deeply touched by the overwhelming love and concern that people across the world have shown towards him,” he said.