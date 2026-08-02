Nigeria’s challenges not due to lack of diagnosis but weak institutions — Alaibe

Youth

Pays tribute to democracy heroes, NAS martyrs

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, has said Nigeria’s challenges are not rooted in a lack of understanding of its problems but in the failure to build and strengthen democratic institutions.

Alaibe said institutions established to hold those in power accountable have often been deliberately weakened, making justice a privilege for many Nigerians rather than an inalienable right.

He also identified tribalism as one of the country’s greatest obstacles, warning that until it is addressed, Nigeria will continue to grapple with recurring national challenges.

According to him, tribalism has evolved from an individual prejudice into a systemic problem, “coursing through our national bloodstream and eating away at the very fabric of our society.”

Alaibe spoke on Friday in Port Harcourt at the 28th Prof. Wole Soyinka Lecture Series, held alongside the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) Martyrs’ Day, with the theme: “Reclaiming the Nigerian State through Accountability, Justice and Civil Courage.”

He said that from its inception, the National Association of Seadogs had stood against colonialism, partisanship, clannishness, ethnic chauvinism and statism, while promoting the enduring values of nationalism, honesty, selflessness and love for humanity.

He, however, lamented that these values were steadily being eroded.

“Tribalism has become less an individual prejudice than a systemic condition, coursing through our national bloodstream and eating away at the very fabric of our society. It should trouble us deeply if members of the National Association of Seadogs have, at times, also fallen short of these enduring ideals,” he said.

Chairman of the occasion, Alaibe stressed that reclaiming the Nigerian state must begin with citizens reclaiming themselves by consistently applying the principles they profess, irrespective of tribe, political affiliation or the status of those in authority.

He maintained that accountability is sustained not merely by laws but by the courage of individuals who insist that those laws apply equally to both the powerful and the powerless.

According to him, civil courage—the willingness of citizens and institutions to stand for what is right despite personal consequences—has not always matched the defining moments in Nigeria’s history.

Alaibe said reclaiming the Nigerian state would not be achieved through a single dramatic event but through “the steady accumulation of principled choices” by responsible citizens, strong institutions and leaders who place integrity above expediency.

Reflecting on his years in public service, particularly in regional development and institutional reform in the Niger Delta, he said he had learned that sustainable development cannot thrive where accountability is absent.

“Where institutions are weak, hope gives way to cynicism; where accountability is upheld, even limited resources can produce lasting impact,” he said.

He added that nations are not transformed by rhetoric alone but when conscience triumphs over convenience, institutions become stronger than individuals, and citizens have the courage to do what is right, even when it is difficult.

Alaibe also paid glowing tribute to Nigeria’s democracy heroes, including Dele Giwa, whose investigative journalism challenged military authoritarianism; Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni Nine, whose execution drew global attention to environmental justice and human rights; Kudirat Abiola; Chief Alfred Rewane; and Chief Bola Ige, among others.

He said their sacrifices underscored the fact that democracy in Nigeria was neither inevitable nor freely given but earned through the courage and sacrifices of countless Nigerians who endured intimidation, persecution and personal loss in defence of freedom, justice and accountable governance.