Nigerian newspapers review: Why US won’t remove Nigeria’s CPC tag – Congressman Moore

Moore

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a member of the United States Congress, Rep. Riley Moore, insisting that the US must not remove Nigeria from its Country of Particular Concern, CPC, designation list over alleged persecution of Christians, citing continued violence in the Middle Belt.

Another headline features President Bola Tinubu and the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, bickering over fuel subsidy.

Vanguard also reports on the poor state of police barracks which has left officers living with filth, leaks and rodents.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian’s lead headline looks at how poor regulation and unhygienic practices worsen food safety crisis.

The Punch leads with state governments receiving billions of naira through a relatively new Federation Account Allocation Committee intervention for infrastructure and security, with available half-year budget implementation reports showing that at least N435bn in revenue was recorded under the funding window by 29 states between January and June 2026.

Lastly, The Nation reports that a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to void the nomination of Governor Hope Uzodimma as the party’s candidate for Imo West Senatorial District.

Vanguard News