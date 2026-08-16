Lumiscape, Zephyr Academy empower single mothers

By Innocent Anaba

LUMISCAPE Charity Foundation (LCF), in partnership with Zephyr Interior Design Academy (ZIDA), has empowered 84 single mothers with foundational interior design skills, mentorship and professional opportunities through its inaugural month-long empowerment initiative.

The programme, supported by Haraya and Popit, featured three weeks of virtual training and a physical workshop in Abuja. The training covered design thinking, space planning, mood-board creation, colour theory, entrepreneurship and career opportunities in interior design.

Founder of LCF, Ifeoma Okoro, said the initiative was aimed at helping single mothers achieve personal and economic transformation.

She said: “Single mothers are not a homogeneous group. They have different interests, abilities, educational backgrounds and aspirations. While some may be drawn to traditional trades, others want to explore creative and professional industries and build careers that reflect their individual talents and ambitions.

“Through this initiative, we are expanding the range of opportunities available to them and supporting each woman’s potential to thrive.

“The initiative forms part of Lumiscape Charity Foundation’s commitment to helping underserved single mothers achieve financial independence through education and skills development.”

Managing Director of ZIDA, Precious Moses, said: “This initiative is deeply personal to me. Design changed my life and I have seen firsthand what it can do for a woman who is given the right tools, the right guidance, and the right community.

“These 40 women did not just qualify for a programme, they chose themselves, and ZIDA will honour that choice by giving them everything we have.”

A major highlight was the presentation of two scholarships worth N2.105 million.

The LCF Scholarship, valued at N1.705 million, went to Victory Ufedo-Ojo for ZIDA’s 15-month Full-Time Interior Design Programme, while Miracle Ojogwu received a N400,000 ZIDA scholarship for its eight-week Interior Design Fundamentals Programme.

Ufedo-Ojo said: “I honestly do not know where to begin because my heart is so full of gratitude. I am deeply thankful to the LCF and ZIDA teams for this incredible scholarship and for believing in us, investing in our growth and creating such a beautiful platform for learning and development. I am truly honoured to be one of the scholarship recipients.

“This opportunity means so much to me, and I am excited about everything that lies ahead. Thank you, LCF. Thank you, ZIDA, for believing in us. I will remain forever grateful.”

Ojogwu said: “I am truly grateful for this opportunity and deeply appreciate the organisations that made it possible. I will not disappoint them. I am committed to working hard, making them proud and using everything I learn to build a better future.”

Oluwapelumi said the foundation uses education, skills development, mentorship and sustainable empowerment initiatives to break cycles of poverty and expand access to opportunities.

Haraya served as venue partner, while Popit provided refreshments for participants.