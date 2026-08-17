LG crisis: Police warn against forceful takeover of secretariats

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO — The Osun State Police Command has warned individuals and groups against any attempt to forcefully take over local government secretariats in the state.

The warning followed reports of alleged plans by some members of the Accord Party to take over the administration and premises of some local government councils following the declaration of Governor Ademola Adeleke as winner of last Saturday’s governorship election.

Reports indicated that some Accord Party members had allegedly stormed local government secretariats in Ede North, Ede South and Ifelodun, among others, in an attempt to assume control of the councils.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Samuel Etaifo, in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, said the police were concerned about reports of plans by individuals or groups to forcefully take over local government premises and affairs while the matter remained before the court.

The command stressed that no individual, political group or association had the right to resort to self-help or use force to assume control of any local government area or public institution while judicial proceedings were ongoing.

“All parties are urged to exercise patience and allow the courts to determine the matter in accordance with the law.

“Any attempt to forcibly occupy or disrupt local government facilities will be viewed as a serious breach of the peace and dealt with decisively in accordance with the law, including the arrest and prosecution of persons found culpable,” the statement said.

The police urged parents, community and traditional leaders, political and youth leaders, as well as other stakeholders, to caution their supporters against actions capable of undermining peace and security in the state.

The command also called on residents to remain calm, respect the rule of law and allow the judicial process to run its course.

It assured residents that the police would continue to protect lives and property and maintain peace and public order across the state.