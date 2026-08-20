Lagos police detain Chinese national over alleged sexual assault of employee

By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS — The Lagos State Police Command has detained a Chinese national, Bai Quang, following allegations of sexual assault and repeated unwanted sexual advances towards his Nigerian employee, identified as Charles Nwafor.

Quang was reportedly arrested after Nwafor petitioned the police, alleging that his employer repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances towards him and assaulted him after he rejected the advances.

A police source said the alleged assault occurred when the suspect allegedly pulled down Nwafor’s trousers and touched his private parts, among other alleged acts.

The source further alleged that Quang later invited Nwafor to a hotel under the pretext of discussing a business transaction, where he allegedly attempted to force him into unwanted sexual acts.

“The advances were allegedly made against Nwafor’s consent and were repeatedly rejected by the complainant.

“The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted Nwafor by pulling down his trousers and touching his private parts, among other alleged amorous acts,” the source said.

According to the source, the alleged attempt at the hotel was unsuccessful, after which Nwafor reported the matter to the police.

He added that Quang allegedly threatened Nwafor and terminated his employment after the complainant refused to comply with his demands.

Following the petition, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Fatai Tijani, reportedly ordered the transfer of the case from the Hausa Police Station to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, for further investigation.

The source said the investigation was being handled by the Diplomatic/Foreign Nationals Section of the SCID under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the department, Dayo Akinbisehin.

He added that the Chinese Embassy was being notified of the suspect’s arrest and detention in accordance with established diplomatic procedures involving foreign nationals.

The source said investigators were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the allegations and determine the appropriate legal action.

“The suspect is in safe custody while investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The development comes amid the recent restructuring of the SCID by the Lagos State Police Command into specialised units and sections to strengthen its response to emerging and specialised crimes.

Under the arrangement, the Diplomatic/Foreign Nationals Crimes Section is responsible for handling criminal cases involving non-Nigerians in the state, while enhancing coordination with the respective embassies in Nigeria.

Police said investigation into the allegations against Quang remained ongoing.