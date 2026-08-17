Lagos opens Nigeria’s first alternative school for girls

File image of schoolchildren.

By Elizabeth Osayande

LAGOS — Lagos State has become the first state in Nigeria to establish an Alternative Secondary School for Girls.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Public Affairs Officer, Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MBSE), Elias Oladipo.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday commissioned the first Alternative Secondary School for Girls in Nigeria, a landmark initiative designed to provide a second chance at quality education for girls whose schooling has been interrupted by social, economic or personal circumstances.

Speaking at the commissioning held at the school premises on Old Ojo Road, Agboju, Amuwo, Lagos, the First Lady, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, described the project as “a bold step toward ensuring that no girl is left behind.”

She said: “The commissioning of the Alternative Secondary School for Girls marks an important milestone in the nation’s quest to make education more inclusive and responsive to the needs of every learner.”

According to the statement, the school is designed to admit girls who dropped out of school due to early marriage, poverty, teenage pregnancy, displacement or other challenges.

It will offer accelerated learning, vocational training and psychosocial support, providing beneficiaries with a supportive environment to pursue secondary education, acquire relevant skills and prepare for further academic and economic opportunities.