JAMB sets August 31 deadline for candidates yet to accept admissions

By Adewale Adesewa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned candidates with pending admission offers from the 2020 to 2025 admission cycles to accept or reject the offers before August 31, 2026, to avoid possible forfeiture.

The Board advised affected candidates to check their admission status and take the necessary action before the deadline.

“JAMB has warned candidates with pending previous admission offers to accept/reject them before August 31, 2026, to avoid possible forfeiture. Candidates are advised to check their admission status and take action before the deadline,” a tweet on the JAMB X page reads.

Candidates who have outstanding admission offers are expected to log into their JAMB profiles and access the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) to determine whether they have an offer awaiting their decision.

Those who wish to take up an offer are required to accept it, while candidates who do not want the admission should reject it through the appropriate option on the platform.

JAMB’s CAPS serves as the platform through which candidates can view and respond to admission offers made by institutions. The system allows candidates to monitor their admission status and indicate whether they accept or reject an offer.

The Board’s warning is particularly relevant to candidates from the 2020–2025 admission cycles who may have left previous offers unresolved.

JAMB urged affected candidates not to wait until the deadline but to check their profiles and complete the required action before August 31, 2026.

Candidates who fail to act within the stipulated period could risk losing the opportunity attached to their pending admission offers.

Vanguard News