IPAC hails peaceful conduct of Bauchi LG elections

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

BAUCHI — The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Bauchi State chapter, has commended the peaceful conduct of the 2026 local government elections held across the state’s 20 Local Government Areas on Monday, August 17.

In a statement issued after the polls, the council described the exercise as a demonstration of democratic practice, praising what it called the level playing field provided for the 15 political parties that participated in the elections.

IPAC attributed the peaceful conduct of the elections to what it described as the political inclusiveness and democratic disposition of the Bauchi State Governor.

Speaking on behalf of the participating political parties, the council expressed appreciation to the governor for creating an environment that allowed the election to take place peacefully and competitively.

The council specifically commended the state government for carrying opposition parties along and allowing the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) to conduct the exercise without interference.

According to IPAC, the development demonstrated the administration’s commitment to strengthening democracy and ensuring credible local government elections.

The council also praised BSIEC for what it described as professionalism throughout the electoral process.

It commended security agencies for maintaining peace and order at polling centres across the state, while also applauding voters for turning out peacefully and exercising their franchise in an orderly manner.

IPAC reaffirmed its commitment to working with the state government and other stakeholders to deepen democratic practices and strengthen local institutions.

The council said it would continue to support initiatives aimed at promoting good governance and effective service delivery at the grassroots.