Infantino’s wager: Reforming football, risking legacy

Anthony Kila

By ANTHONY KILA

Every significant reform begins with a wager. Some leaders wager that technology will solve yesterday’s problems. Others wager that money can accelerate tomorrow’s possibilities. Some gamble on persuasion; others on popularity. The most ambitious wager, however, is the belief that an institution can be fundamentally changed without changing what it is. Gianni Infantino has placed precisely such a wager.

The FIFA President has proposed one of the most consequential structural reforms in the modern history of world football: the creation of a commercial subsidiary tentatively known as FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). Under the proposal, FIFA would transfer many of its commercial rights and revenue-generating assets to this new entity and sell up to twenty per cent of its equity to private investors, raising an estimated US$20 billion. According to FIFA, those resources would finance infrastructure, grassroots development, digital innovation, competitions and long-term investment across the global game. From a corporate finance perspective, the proposal is neither irrational nor unprecedented. Large institutions routinely unlock dormant value by separating commercial assets into dedicated entities that can attract investment. Airports, utilities, media companies and even universities have explored similar approaches. However, football is not merely another commercial enterprise. Football is arguably the most emotionally charged institution worldwide, and that changes everything.

This proposal is therefore not merely a financial transaction. It is a profound institutional decision. It asks football to reconsider the relationships between commerce and community, between capital and culture, and between efficiency and identity. Like every important reform, it deserves to be examined not only through financial projections but also through leadership. Every reform involves two proposals, though observers often think they are assessing a single proposal. In reality, they are evaluating two: the written proposal and the person presenting it. This is why leadership and reform can never be separated. Gianni Infantino is not approaching FIFA as an anonymous investment banker offering detached financial advice. He is approaching football as its elected president, a leader whose decade in office has dramatically expanded FIFA’s commercial ambitions, enlarged the World Cup, strengthened FIFA’s financial reserves, cultivated new geopolitical relationships, and attracted admiration and criticism in almost equal measure.

Supporters see an energetic moderniser determined to redistribute football’s wealth beyond its traditional centres. Critics see a centraliser of power whose reforms increasingly concentrate influence in the hands of FIFA’s president. Whether either assessment is entirely fair is almost beside the point. The key point is that institutions do not judge proposals independently of their authors. Character accompanies every recommendation. One of the most overlooked principles of decision-making is that every proposal travels with the proposer’s reputation. Leadership therefore begins long before the proposal is tabled. It begins with character. Character is accumulated slowly and spent quickly. Financial analysts tend to view football as an industry, which is accurate. Sociologists see it as a culture, and they are right too. Historians might call it a civilization, which is also true. Football is among the few institutions that generate tribal loyalty without requiring citizenship. Children inherit football clubs before they grasp political systems. Communities remember football history longer than political speeches. Entire nations see themselves reflected in football. Therefore, FIFA governs something beyond just competitions: it’s a culture.

Culture rarely appears on balance sheets. Yet culture determines whether institutions retain legitimacy. One can modernise commercial structures, but one cannot simply replace institutional culture. Successful reforms recognise this distinction. Twenty billion dollars is an extraordinary sum. It can build academies, construct stadiums, improve women’s football, expand youth competitions, support smaller federations, and finance technological innovation. Money is useful. Money is powerful. Money is necessary. But money also magnifies institutions. If governance is excellent, additional capital expands excellence. If governance is weak, additional capital merely scales weakness. This is why discussions about the proposal should not begin with valuation. They should begin with governance. Not whether FIFA can raise twenty billion dollars, but whether FIFA possesses the institutional character required to steward twenty billion dollars. Capital should always follow character. Never substitute for it.

Infantino appears confident the proposal will secure sufficient support among FIFA’s member associations. He may well be right. FIFA’s constitutional architecture gives each national association one vote. In formal terms, the arithmetic is straightforward.

Yet institutional politics has never been governed solely by arithmetic.

against capital, culture against commerce, consideration against calculation, consultation against command, connectedness against crumbling, confidence against consciousness, and convictions that outlast the outcomes of votes. These are not merely admirable qualities. They are the architecture of sustainable reform. And that is why Infantino’s wager deserves attention far beyond the football pitch. It is a reminder that in every institution, leaders may count the votes that approve reform, but history invariably weighs the character with which it was conceived, the culture it preserved, the consultation it embraced, and the consequences it ultimately produced. That is the wager every reformer makes. And that is the wager by which every reformer is eventually judged.

*Anthony Kila is the author of “Crucial Cs Around D: The Disciplines of Decision-Making and Leadership”, and a member of the League of Nigerian Columnists.