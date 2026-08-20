‘I will be fired’ – Academic who accused Jason Arday of plagiarism suspended by university

Nathan Cofnas, the academic who made plagiarism allegations against late University of Cambridge professor Jason Arday, has been suspended by Ghent University in Belgium, where he works as a postdoctoral researcher.

Cofnas confirmed his suspension in a post on X on Thursday, saying he was being investigated by the university over allegations of discrimination against Arday.

“I am under investigation by my university for discriminating against Arday,” Cofnas wrote.

In another post, he added: “I was just suspended by Ghent University. They will almost certainly fire me.”

The development follows the death of Arday, 41, who was found dead in Battersea, south London, on Friday, shortly after resigning from his position at Cambridge amid controversy over plagiarism allegations made against him.

The allegations against Arday were not proven in any formal investigation.

Arday became Cambridge’s youngest Black professor in 2023. His resignation and the subsequent coverage of the plagiarism claims generated widespread criticism, including scrutiny of Cambridge’s handling of the affair and the media coverage surrounding it.

Cambridge’s chancellor, Chris Smith, described the situation as a “racist feeding frenzy”.

Ghent University confirmed that Cofnas had been suspended as a precautionary measure while it investigates his conduct.

The university’s rector, Petra De Sutter, and vice-rector, Herwig Reynaert, said in a joint statement that the institution supports academic freedom but stressed that it comes with responsibilities.

“We attach great importance to academic freedom and to open academic debate, even when views are controversial. However, that freedom is not unlimited.

“It goes hand in hand with responsibility and may be restricted in order to protect the rights of others. For this reason, the university takes the recent public statements made by a postdoctoral researcher at Ghent University regarding this matter very seriously.

“Ghent University has decided to take appropriate action within its powers and the applicable framework.”

The university later said it had formally notified Cofnas of the launch of a preliminary disciplinary investigation.

A spokesperson said: “Ghent University formally notified the staff member concerned of the launch of a preliminary disciplinary investigation.

“As part of this process, the university is assessing whether there are sufficient grounds to refer the case to the competent disciplinary body for further consideration. Pending this preliminary investigation, Ghent University has suspended the staff member as a precautionary measure.”

The university leadership also said it was “important to be transparent” but did not want to “pre-empt any potential decisions at this stage.”

Vanguard News