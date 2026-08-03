‘I said tomb shifter, not womb shifter’ – Jarvis reacts to wedding controversy

By Sharon Adeleye

Social media personality Jarvis has clarified that she described her husband as a “tomb shifter,” not a “womb shifter,” following widespread reactions to a viral wedding clip.

The clarification came after several social media users misinterpreted her words, prompting her to release a voice note explaining what she actually said.

The controversy emerged shortly after Jarvis’ wedding, when videos from the ceremony began circulating online and sparked debate among viewers over the phrase she used while referring to her husband.

“For those of you that came to my wedding and be changing the word that I say, I dropped a voice note. I never said ‘womb shifter’.



She stressed that the word she used was “tomb,” repeatedly spelling it out to avoid further confusion. “I said ‘tomb shifter’. T-O-M-B. In the Bible, didn’t you see where somebody shifted the tomb? Now I say my husband is a tomb shifter.

Jarvis further dismissed claims that she had used the word “womb,” maintaining that the phrase was simply a creative compliment for her husband. “Please, tomb shifter. It’s a name that we give our husbands in our village,”



The clarification has continued to attract attention online, with many social media users reacting humorously to the explanation, while others commended Jarvis for setting the record straight.

Vanguard News