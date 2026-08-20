‘I have been unfairly treated’ — Chidimma Adetshina laments deportation attempt

Former Miss South Africa contestant and Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 winner, Chidimma Adetshina, has accused South African authorities of treating her unfairly and targeting her amid a legal battle over her potential deportation and detention.

Adetshina made the remarks on Wednesday after the Cape Town Regional Court postponed proceedings in her case.

Speaking to journalists after the court session, the former beauty queen maintained that she was born in South Africa and expressed confidence in the country’s judicial system.

“Firstly, I would like to say that I am grateful that I once again have been able to get an opportunity to have my faith in our courts, and I remind everyone that I was born in South Africa,” she said.

Adetshina said she had followed the appropriate legal process to establish her citizenship and status, while accusing authorities of attempting to use her case as an example.

“I have applied through the proper legal channels to have my status and citizenship determined. I believe that I have been treated unfairly and targeted and there has been an attempt to make me an example, but my message is not going to be one out of anger.

“South Africa is government by the rule of law and we should not allow xenophobia and misinformation to determine how people are going to be treated.

“We should all be guided by the spirit of Ubuntu. Throughout this ordeal, I have availed myself through all appropriate legal resource and I will continue to respect and abide by each process.”

The Cape Town Regional Court ruled that it could not make a decision confirming Adetshina’s detention pending proceedings at the Western Cape High Court.

The matter has now been postponed until February 2027, as Adetshina continues to pursue the case through the legal system.

Vanguard News