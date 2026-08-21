The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has announced that certificates for candidates who sat for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for School Candidates are now available on its Digital Certificate Platform.

The examination body announced the development on Friday through a post on its official X handle, urging candidates to access their certificates through the digital platform.

WAEC said, “The 2026 WASSCE for School candidate Certificate is now available for access on the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform.”

The digital platform allows candidates to access, download and share their certificates online.

Candidates can access the service through the official WAEC website (https://www.waec.org/) or the WAEC Digital Certificate mobile application.

The platform has two main access options: Certificate Access, which allows individuals to view, download or share their certificates, and Certificate Confirmation, designed for institutions and organisations seeking to verify candidates’ certificates.

How to access 2026 WAEC certificate online

Candidates seeking to access their 2026 WASSCE certificates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official WAEC website and access the Digital Certificate Platform.

2. Select the Certificate Access option.

3. Enter the required examination details and identification information.

4. Complete the verification process, including OTP authentication where required.

5. View and download the digital certificate.

6. Save the certificate securely or share it with institutions that require it.

WAEC also advised candidates to use its official digital certificate application, which is available on the Google Play Store, to access their certificates.

The digital certificate platform is separate from the WAEC result-checking portal used by candidates to check their examination results.

The release of the certificates follows WAEC’s announcement of the results of the 2026 WASSCE for School Candidates.

According to WAEC, 1,950,726 candidates sat for the examination, while 1,200,514 candidates, representing 61.54 per cent, obtained credits and above in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

Candidates checking their results were required to generate a PIN and serial number through the WAEC website before accessing the result-checking portal.

The 2026 WASSCE for School Candidates was conducted from April 21 to June 19, 2026, with candidates from more than 24,200 secondary schools participating.