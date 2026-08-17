‘Heroes’ star Hayden Panettiere dies at 36

By Enitan Abdultawab

American actress Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in “Heroes” and “Nashville”, has died at the age of 36.

According to ABC News, Panettiere’s father and representative, Skip Panettiere, confirmed her death. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her on-screen,” the statement said.

Panettiere began her acting career as a child before gaining wider recognition for her role as cheerleader Claire Bennet in the television series Heroes. She also appeared in Remember the Titans and starred as Juliette Barnes in the country music drama Nashville.

The actress is survived by her daughter, Kaya.

Panettiere had previously spoken openly about her struggles with postpartum depression and alcohol addiction following the birth of her daughter.

“When I had my daughter, I knew things were terribly wrong. I never experienced any negativity towards my child. I was full of stress and anxiety all the time,” she said in an interview.

She also recalled seeking treatment for alcoholism while saying her postpartum depression had gone unaddressed.

“I was treated for alcoholism. But no one treated me for postpartum, and I felt unfixable,” she said.

In her memoir, “This Is Me: A Reckoning,” Panettiere also reflected on her battle with addiction, personal struggles and life under public scrutiny.

Her death marks the loss of an actress who rose from child stardom to become a familiar face on television and in Hollywood.