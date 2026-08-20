Gospel singer Asu Ekiye announces end of 28-year marriage

Nigerian gospel singer Asu Ekiye has announced the end of his 28-year marriage to his wife, Kunemofa Asu.

The Bayelsa State-born singer, popularly known as the “Prince of the Niger Delta,” made the announcement in a Facebook post titled “Public Notice” on Thursday.

Ekiye described the marriage as a deeply personal journey marked by growth, experience and reflection.

According to the singer, the marriage officially ended a year ago, but he chose to make the development public only after taking time to process the transition.

He did not disclose the reason for the end of the marriage.

In the statement, Ekiye said: “I wish to announce, with a profound sense of sobriety and quiet resignation, that my marriage to KUNEMOFA ASU has come to an end, while looking ahead to the possibilities of a new season.”

He added: “This marriage ended a year ago. I have deliberately chosen to make this announcement only now, after allowing time to bring the perspective, clarity and quiet acceptance that such a deeply personal transition deserves.”

The gospel singer’s announcement brings an end to nearly three decades of marriage, while he said he was looking ahead to a new chapter in his life.

Ekiye has been prominent in Nigeria’s gospel music scene and is known for his Niger Delta-inspired gospel music and performances.

Vanguard News