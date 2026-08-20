Full list of Nigerian states where the UK advises against travel

The United Kingdom, UK has warned travelers to Nigeria that their travel insurance could be invalidated if they travel to areas against which the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has issued travel warnings.
The latest FCDO travel advice for Nigeria, updated on August 20, 2026, categorises several states as areas where the UK advises against all travel or all but essential travel.
The FCDO said travellers should research their destinations and obtain appropriate travel insurance that covers their itinerary, planned activities and emergency expenses.
States where the UK advises against all travel
North-East Nigeria
The FCDO advises against all travel to:
- Borno State
- Yobe State
- Adamawa State
- Gombe State
North-West Nigeria
The UK government also advises against all travel to:
- Katsina State
- Zamfara State
South-East and South-South Nigeria
The FCDO advises against all travel to the riverine areas of:
- Delta State
- Bayelsa State
- Rivers State
- Akwa Ibom State
- Cross River State
The advice applies to river and swamp locations accessible by boat rather than by road.
States where the UK advises against all but essential travel
The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Bauchi State in the North-East.
In the North-West, the advice applies to:
- Kaduna State
- Kano State
- Kebbi State
- Jigawa State
- Sokoto State
North-Central Nigeria
The UK government advises against all but essential travel to:
- Niger State
- Kogi State
- Plateau State
- Taraba State
- Kwara State
- Benue State
The advice also covers specific areas within the Federal Capital Territory and surrounding regions, according to the FCDO’s detailed travel guidance.
South-East and South-South
In addition to the riverine areas where the FCDO advises against all travel, the UK advises against all but essential travel to:
- Abia State
- Non-riverine areas of Delta State
- Non-riverine areas of Bayelsa State
- Non-riverine areas of Rivers State
- Anambra State
- Imo State
Travel insurance warning
The FCDO specifically warns that travel insurance could be invalidated if a traveller goes against its advice.
It recommends that people travelling to Nigeria check the latest travel advice before departure and ensure their insurance policy covers their planned destination and activities.
The UK government also stresses that no travel can be guaranteed to be completely safe and advises travellers to read its full guidance before travelling.
Disclaimer
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