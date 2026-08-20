Full list of documents that can get you banned for 5 years in Canada

Canada has warned immigration applicants against submitting fake documents or providing false information in applications, saying such actions could lead to serious consequences, including a ban from entering the country for at least five years.

The warning was issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) in a post shared on its official X account on Wednesday, August 19.

According to IRCC, document fraud is a serious offence in Canada and applicants are prohibited from lying or submitting false information or documents as part of an immigration application.

The department said such conduct is considered misrepresentation and can include falsifying or altering official documents.

Among the documents that could be involved are:

Passports and travel documents

Visas

Diplomas, degrees and apprenticeship or trade certificates

Birth certificates

Marriage certificates

Divorce, annulment or separation documents

Death certificates

Police certificates

IRCC stressed that applicants remain responsible for the information submitted in their applications, even when they use an immigration representative or consultant to complete the forms.

“You are responsible for all the information in your application, even if a representative fills it out for you,” the department said.

False documents could lead to application refusal

IRCC warned that applicants who submit false documents or information could have their applications refused.

They could also be barred from entering Canada for at least five years, among other possible consequences.

The department’s warning comes as Canada continues to remind prospective immigrants and visa applicants to provide accurate and genuine information throughout the application process.

Applicants using representatives have also been urged to carefully review the information and documents submitted on their behalf, as they remain responsible for the contents of their applications.

Vanguard News