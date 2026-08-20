Full list: Chelsea unveil 2026/27 squad numbers as Joao Pedro takes No. 9

Chelsea have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2026/27 season, with several players handed new shirt numbers ahead of the new campaign.

The biggest change sees João Pedro take over the No. 9 shirt after an impressive debut season at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian was named Chelsea’s Player of the Year last season and will now wear the number traditionally associated with the club’s leading striker.

Liam Delap, who previously wore No. 9, has been moved to the No. 12 shirt.

There are also changes elsewhere in the squad, with Wesley Fofana switching to the No. 3 shirt.

Summer signing Morgan Rogers has been assigned the No. 17 shirt, while new arrivals Marco Palestra, Valentin Barco and Maxence Lacroix will wear No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been given No. 14, while Danny Welbeck will wear No. 18.

Emmanuel Emegha has been handed No. 22, with Geovany Quenda taking No. 23 and Pep Chavarria wearing No. 29.

Chelsea’s 2026/27 squad numbers

Robert Sanchez Marco Palestra Wesley Fofana Valentin Barco Maxence Lacroix Levi Colwill Pedro Neto Enzo Fernandez João Pedro Cole Palmer Jamie Gittens Liam Delap Jordan Henderson Nicolas Jackson Dario Essugo Morgan Rogers Danny Welbeck Mamadou Sarr Jorrel Hato Emmanuel Emegha Geovany Quenda Reece James Moises Caicedo Malo Gusto Teddy Sharman-Lowe Pep Chavarria Aaron Anselmino Reggie Watson Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli Mykhailo Mudryk Josh Acheampong Tayo Subuloye Tosin Adarabioyo Mike Penders Estevao Willian Gaga Slonina Romeo Lavia

The new squad numbers come as Chelsea prepare for another Premier League campaign, with the club looking to build on last season and challenge across domestic and European competitions.

Vanguard News