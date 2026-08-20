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August 20, 2026

Full list: Chelsea unveil 2026/27 squad numbers as Joao Pedro takes No. 9

Full list: Chelsea unveil 2026/27 squad numbers as Joao Pedro takes No. 9

Chelsea have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2026/27 season, with several players handed new shirt numbers ahead of the new campaign.

The biggest change sees João Pedro take over the No. 9 shirt after an impressive debut season at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian was named Chelsea’s Player of the Year last season and will now wear the number traditionally associated with the club’s leading striker.

Liam Delap, who previously wore No. 9, has been moved to the No. 12 shirt.

There are also changes elsewhere in the squad, with Wesley Fofana switching to the No. 3 shirt.

Summer signing Morgan Rogers has been assigned the No. 17 shirt, while new arrivals Marco Palestra, Valentin Barco and Maxence Lacroix will wear No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been given No. 14, while Danny Welbeck will wear No. 18.

Emmanuel Emegha has been handed No. 22, with Geovany Quenda taking No. 23 and Pep Chavarria wearing No. 29.

Chelsea’s 2026/27 squad numbers

  1. Robert Sanchez
  2. Marco Palestra
  3. Wesley Fofana
  4. Valentin Barco
  5. Maxence Lacroix
  6. Levi Colwill
  7. Pedro Neto
  8. Enzo Fernandez
  9. João Pedro
  10. Cole Palmer
  11. Jamie Gittens
  12. Liam Delap
  13. Jordan Henderson
  14. Nicolas Jackson
  15. Dario Essugo
  16. Morgan Rogers
  17. Danny Welbeck
  18. Mamadou Sarr
  19. Jorrel Hato
  20. Emmanuel Emegha
  21. Geovany Quenda
  22. Reece James
  23. Moises Caicedo
  24. Malo Gusto
  25. Teddy Sharman-Lowe
  26. Pep Chavarria
  27. Aaron Anselmino
  28. Reggie Watson
  29. Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli
  30. Mykhailo Mudryk
  31. Josh Acheampong
  32. Tayo Subuloye
  33. Tosin Adarabioyo
  34. Mike Penders
  35. Estevao Willian
  36. Gaga Slonina
  37. Romeo Lavia

The new squad numbers come as Chelsea prepare for another Premier League campaign, with the club looking to build on last season and challenge across domestic and European competitions.

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