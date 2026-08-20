DSS trails, nabs man impersonating personnel in Abuja

*Arrested in tactical uniform, with fake pistol, allegedly extorting motorists

The Department of State Services (DSS) late on Wednesday in Abuja arrested a man identified as Moferewa Maiye, discovered to be impersonating a personnel of the Service.

Maiye, who claimed to hail from Agbajojun Village, Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State, was trailed and arrested by DSS officers in his hideout around the NITEL Junction, along Adetokunbo Ademola Way, Wuse II, Abuja.

At the time of his arrest, Maiye was in DSS tactical uniform and armed with a fake pistol.

According to a security source, the Secret police acted on credible intelligence that Maiye was using the uniform and the fake weapon to intimidate commuters and motorists, extorting money from them.

During interrogation, added the source, the suspect reportedly claimed that his brother was a DSS personnel who died years ago.

He identified the brother as Monday Maiye, stressing that the DSS kit in his possession was his late brother’s.

The suspect is currently being interrogated as security operatives, the source stated, adding that the Service was investigating how he came about the DSS uniform and kit.

“Investigators are also trying to establish how long the suspect has been involved in similar acts of impersonation and extortion.

“The arrest underscores growing concerns by the Service over the activities of individuals who impersonate security personnel to intimidate members of the public and commit criminality,” the source declared.