Dangote Refinery drops PMS to N1,165/litre, diesel to N1,570/litre

By Peter Egwuatu

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the ex-depot prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel), effective Thursday 6th of August, thereby reaffirming its commitment to providing affordable, high-quality petroleum products to the Nigerian market.



The company in a statement said, under the new pricing structure, the refinery has reduced the ex-depot price of PMS to N1,165 per litre, down from N1,215 per litre, representing a reduction of N50 per litre. Similarly, the ex-depot price of Diesel has been reduced to N1,570 per litre from N1,650 per litre, amounting to a decrease of N80 per litre.

The price review reflects Dangote Refinery’s ongoing efforts to enhance energy affordability, improve access to refined petroleum products, and support economic activities across Nigeria. The refinery remains committed to ensuring stable supply while leveraging operational efficiencies to deliver value to consumers, businesses, and stakeholders.

As Africa’s largest refinery, Dangote Petroleum Refinery continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening Nigeria’s energy security, reducing reliance on imports, and supporting the nation’s economic development through the supply of world-class petroleum products.

The company reaffirmed its dedication to contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy and passing on the benefits of improved operational efficiencies to consumers whenever market conditions permit.