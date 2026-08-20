Court discharges Otu critic Odama after seven days at Afokang

…as prosecution withdraws alleged online bullying charge

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A Calabar Magistrate Court on Thursday discharged businessman and critic of Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu, Denis Odama, after the prosecution withdrew the charge of allegedly bullying the governor online.

Odama, who had spent seven days at the Afokang Correctional Centre, regained his freedom following an application by the prosecution to discontinue the case.

The prosecution, led by F.O. Okoi, told the court that the nominal complainant had forgiven the defendant and directed that the proceedings be withdrawn.

“I have the directives of the applicant to withdraw this application,” Okoi told the court.

He said the decision followed interventions by some well-meaning citizens who approached the complainant, adding that the complainant had decided to forgive Odama.

“Therefore, we withdraw this application and ask the court to strike it out and let the defendant be discharged,” he said.

The development came a day after reports that Governor Otu had directed the Attorney-General of the state to ensure that the proceedings against Odama were discontinued.

Counsel to Odama, K. Udam, who held brief for Kyrian Omang and appeared with members of the defence team, said the defence would not oppose the prosecution’s application.

“We will not be opposing the application by the prosecution,” Udam said.

He commended the decision, adding: “I borrow the saying that it is better for 99 criminals to walk free than for an innocent man to be locked up.”

Also, Festus Eze, who represented the Human Rights Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, Calabar Branch, commended the prosecution for withdrawing the case.

Eze said the law permitted the prosecution to withdraw and discontinue a case at any time, describing the development as “a good omen for the development of the state.”

“Everything that has a beginning will have an end,” he added.

In her ruling, Magistrate Mercy Ene commended the complainant for choosing forgiveness and cited Matthew 5:9, which speaks about peacemakers.

The magistrate said the court was minded to grant the application, particularly in view of the “negative momentum” generated by the case on social media.

She urged the parties to “embrace the olive branch” and prayed for divine guidance.

Consequently, the court struck out suit No. MC/MSC/413/2026 and discharged Odama.

“The suit number MC/MSC/413/2026 is accordingly struck out and the defendant is hereby discharged. This is the order of the court,” she ruled.