Coastal Road: Suspected vandals steal 1,800 manhole covers, destroy 1km fence

By Esther Onyegbula, Matthew Johnson & Florencemary Nwabueze

LAGOS—Vandals have stolen no fewer than 1,800 manhole covers and destroyed about one kilometre of clear-view fencing along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway since January, Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has disclosed.



Umahi, who spoke through the Controller of Works, Lagos State, Engr. Olufemi Dare, at a joint press briefing with the Lagos State Police Command in Lagos yesterday, said the scale of vandalism was threatening the Federal Government’s huge investment in the coastal road project.



Dare, who represented the minister, also disclosed that the police had arrested 12 suspects over alleged vandalism of infrastructure and the creation of illegal U-turns along the highway.



According to him, nine suspects were arrested in connection with alleged vandalism, while three others were apprehended for allegedly creating illegal U-turns and collecting money from motorists who used the unauthorised openings.



He said five of the suspects had already been charged to court, while investigations were ongoing into the others to uncover the wider network allegedly responsible for receiving and disposing of stolen government property. Dare said the authorities were determined to trace the receivers of the vandalised materials, stressing that the fight against infrastructure vandalism would not end with the arrest of those removing the facilities.



He said: “Many of them have been arrested, and some of them are even being charged because those you are seeing here are those that are yet to be charged.



because they are still investigating their activities in order to get to the root of the matter.

“They have receivers. And we must get to their receivers and ensure that all of them have work.”

Giving details of the damage, Dare said the 1,800 stolen manhole covers formed part of the drainage infrastructure on the coastal road.



He explained that the vandals broke the concrete covers and removed the reinforcement iron embedded in them for sale.



He said approximately 1,000 metres of the clear-view fence installed on both sides of the highway had also been vandalised and removed.



“Between January and now, 1,000 metres, which is one kilometre of this clear-view fence, have been vandalised, have been taken away,” Dare said.



He added that about 75 directional signs had also been cut down and removed, warning that their removal could create serious challenges for motorists, particularly first-time users unfamiliar with the route.



Dare said Umahi was concerned that government’s efforts to expand infrastructure across the country were being undermined by criminals.



He, however, said government had declared war on the vandals and would intensify security operations along the highway.



Dare commended the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Eddie Lawal, and personnel of the recently launched Coastal Guards for their efforts to secure the highway.



He said the Coastal Guards had been working with the police by reporting suspected criminal activities along the route.



The Controller also warned motorists against using the coastal highway for prohibited activities, stressing that trailers were not allowed to park on the highway, while tricycles, bicycles, illegal U-turns, destitution and rearing of animals were also prohibited.



“We don’t want trailer to park on Coastal Road. Coastal Road is not a trailer park. It is a superhighway,” he warned.



He also advised motorists whose vehicles break down on the highway to immediately contact the police for assistance instead of abandoning their vehicles on the road.



Dare appealed to members of the public and the media to assist the authorities by reporting suspicious activities and sensitising road users on the need to protect the infrastructure.



He urged the police to ensure that suspects arrested were prosecuted and, if found guilty, subjected to the maximum punishment prescribed by law.