Buni visits Nigerian refugees in Kaya, Chad

‘You are first Nigerian government official to visit us’ — Refugees

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the Lake Chad Governors’ Forum, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, on Wednesday visited Nigerian refugees at the Kaya site in Lac Province, Republic of Chad, to assess their welfare.

Buni commended the peaceful coexistence between the refugees, their host communities and the government of Chad.

The Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Comrade Mamman Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement.

According to the statement, Buni urged the refugees to remain law-abiding, shun crime and report cases of infiltration, as well as suspicious persons and movements in the area.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the refugees’ engagement in fishing and farming, saying the activities would make them more self-reliant and less dependent.

He assured them that the Nigerian government would continue to partner with the Chadian government on their welfare.

“For those of you willing to return home, you should liaise with the Lake Chad Basin Commission to take the census, while the state governments repatriate you back to your respective states,” Buni said.

The leader of the refugee community, Ba Bulama Usman, commended the governor for the visit, saying Buni was the first Nigerian government official to visit them.

“This visit has given us a sense of belonging and hope. We will remain law-abiding and pursue our means of livelihood peacefully with the host communities and with respect to the laws of the land,” Bulama said.

He said the refugees would collaborate with the Lake Chad Basin Commission to identify those willing to return home and notify their respective state governments for repatriation.

“We also appreciate the support given to us and want to assure you that everyone will benefit from this generous benevolence,” he added.

Buni was accompanied by the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Ambassador Ibrahim Babani; Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force, Maj. Gen. S. T. Audu; and Secretary to the Yobe State Government, Dr. Mohammed Goje.

Others were the Special Adviser on Security, Brig. Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (rtd.); Honorary Adviser on Policy Delivery, Dr. Kole Shettima; Honorary Adviser on the Lake Chad Governors’ Forum and International Investment, Dr. Said Alkali Kori; Special Adviser on Food Security, Dr. Muhammed Babagana; and other senior government officials.

Earlier, during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lac Province, Gen. Saleh Hagar Tidjani, Buni commended the Chadian government for accommodating Nigerian settlers and refugees and fostering peaceful coexistence between Nigerians and host communities.

Buni said Nigeria and Chad would continue to work together to sustain peace, security and harmonious relations between the two countries.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of the Lake Chad Governors’ Forum to implementing agreements reached at its meeting in Maiduguri last year to support sustainable peace, security and economic growth in the region.

“We are committed to opening the waterways to enhance transportation for security operations and the movement of goods and services. We will pursue this with vigour to improve the lives of our people,” Buni said.

In his remarks, the Governor of Lac Province, Gen. Saleh Hagar Tidjani, described Buni’s visit as an honour and a demonstration of collaboration aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence, strengthening security and enhancing stability and economic growth among member states.