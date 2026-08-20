Boat capsizes in Goronyo, authorities mobilise for rescue

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By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — A boat has reportedly capsized at Gorau village in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State, prompting an emergency response by relevant authorities.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the number of persons aboard the boat and their whereabouts, were unclear as of press time.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the state government have reportedly mobilised to the scene to assess the situation and coordinate possible rescue efforts.

The teams are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the mishap and determine whether there were casualties or survivors.

Authorities are also expected to provide updates on the incident and any ongoing search-and-rescue operations as more verified information becomes available.