Benue Assembly suspends Kwande LG Chairman over alleged misconduct

Benue State House of Assembly

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, Vitalis Neji, for three months over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The suspension was announced during Thursday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Alfred Emberga, following the consideration of a report submitted by an ad hoc committee set up to investigate the allegations.

Presenting the report earlier, the Majority Leader and Chairman of the committee, Mr Peter Ipusu, alleged that Neji appeared before the panel but failed to satisfactorily defend himself against the allegations levelled against him.

Following debate on the report, lawmakers unanimously supported the committee’s recommendation and urged the Speaker to rule on the matter.

Ruling, Emberga announced the suspension, saying it would take immediate effect to allow the investigation to proceed without interference.

The Speaker said the action was necessary to provide the committee with the opportunity to conduct a “proper, transparent and unhindered investigation” into the allegations.

The Assembly is expected to continue its investigation during the suspension period, after which further action may be taken based on the outcome of the probe.

Efforts to reach the embattled Local Government Council Chairman were unsuccessful.