Bayelsa group backs Tompolo’s door-to-door drive for Tinubu

Commends Diri, deputy over massive Yenagoa turnout

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

A political pressure group, Bayelsa One Mandate (BOM), has declared its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, backing the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement initiated under the patronage of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

The group, in a statement issued in Yenagoa and signed by its Director-General, Claudius Egba, described the large turnout at the launch of the South-South chapter of the movement in Yenagoa on Wednesday as a significant step towards mobilising support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

BOM also commended Governor Douye Diri, his deputy and other political stakeholders for their participation and the large number of supporters who attended the event.

Egba, a legal practitioner and grassroots mobiliser, said the group was committed to supporting what he described as the President’s second-term aspiration.

“The presence of Bayelsa One Mandate group in such impressive numbers underscores our belief in the transformative policies of President Tinubu,” he said.

He added that BOM would work with the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement to mobilise support for Tinubu across Bayelsa State and beyond.

“We stand solidly with the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement and call on all well-meaning Bayelsans and Nigerians to join this grassroots campaign for continuity and progress,” Egba said.

The movement is designed to intensify grassroots mobilisation through direct engagement with voters across the country.

Egba said Governor Diri, who attended the Yenagoa event, urged political actors and supporters to ensure that campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections remained issue-based, inclusive and respectful.

He said BOM would continue to mobilise support at the grassroots while advocating policies focused on economic growth, security and infrastructure development.