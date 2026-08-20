Attack on Adeleke’s convoy: Police reportedly recover thugs’ operational vehicle

Police

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Aftermath of the attack on Governor Ademola Adeleke’s convoy by hoodlums at the palace of Ataoja, one of the vehicles used by the thugs has been recovered by the police.

It was gathered that personnel of the Violent Crimes Response Unit, VCRU, team “F” led by CSP Afolabi Lukman, trailed the political thugs to Gbeja area in Oke-Baale, Osogbo, where a Toyota Sienna vehicle was recovered.

Security sources said the occupants of the vehicle had fled the scene before the team arrived, and some exhibits were recovered, including Accord party campaign insignia.

When contacted for confirmation, Police spokesperson Abiodun Ojelabi said he did not want to comment on the ongoing investigation but would brief the media in due course.

However, the APC in Osun State, in a statement by Remi Omowaye, urged Governor Adeleke to rein in the party thugs and not plunge the State into crisis.

The party said the gang leader, Taoreed Ademola (small rugged), was released from prison by the state government to unleash violence on APC members, saying the same thug led the attack on the convoy.

“This ugly development has accentuated the long-standing position of the Osun State APC that the people of the state are increasingly being exposed to political thuggery and violence perpetrated by hoodlums associated with the Governor’s political camp.

“We therefore call on Governor Ademola Adeleke to demonstrate leadership by immediately calling his thugs, supporters and political appointees to order. The Governor has a responsibility to ensure that political disagreements do not degenerate into violence and that Osun State does not become a theatre for the activities of political thugs.

“The APC Governorship Campaign Council commiserates with the family of the deceased and sympathizes with all those who sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident”, he said.