Atiku tackles Obasanjo, says Arewa made him president

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s victory in the 1999 presidential election was largely secured by votes from northern Nigeria.

According to Tribune, Atiku made the assertion while speaking with journalists on Wednesday as the long-running disagreement between him and his former boss over their time in office resurfaced.

The former vice president said Obasanjo lacked sufficient electoral support in his home state and the South-West to win the election without substantial backing from the North.

“In 1999, he could not even win his own state or the South-West; it was Arewa that made him President. He possesses no electoral value,” Atiku said.

His comments came in response to Obasanjo’s recent criticism of their political partnership. The former president had described picking Atiku as his running mate in 1999 as the “biggest mistake” of his presidency.

Obasanjo also accused his former deputy of disloyalty and alleged that Atiku was involved in moves to remove him from office during their time in government.

Atiku has dismissed Obasanjo’s version of events, accusing the former president of presenting a distorted account of their political history and using the dispute for political purposes ahead of the 2027 election.

The ADC candidate has also defended his contribution to the 1999 victory, recalling his support for Obasanjo following the latter’s release from prison and his role in building the political machinery that eventually produced their joint ticket.

Turning to the 2027 election, Atiku said empowering young Nigerians had been an important part of his political record.

He said several people who benefited from opportunities provided during his tenure as vice president later occupied prominent positions, including governorships, ministerial appointments and senior public offices.

Atiku said he would replicate and expand such opportunities if elected president in 2027, promising to give younger Nigerians greater access to leadership and public service.

The former vice president is seeking the presidency on the ADC platform as part of a broader opposition effort aimed at challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.