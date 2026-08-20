ASUU-KASU ready for talks with Kaduna Govt to end crisis

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The Kaduna State University (KASU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed readiness to engage the Kaduna State Government in dialogue to resolve the lingering issues affecting the institution.

Chairman of ASUU-KASU, Comrade Abubakar Abdullahi, disclosed this on Thursday at a news briefing in Kaduna, saying the union remained committed to dialogue and would welcome any invitation from the government for meaningful engagement.

Abdullahi said the union’s priority was to restore peace and stability to the university, stressing that it was prepared to meet with the government at any time if such engagement would lead to lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the institution.

“Even if government calls us now, we are ready to move. Anything that will bring peace and stability to the system is what we want. Even if it is 3 a.m., wherever we are, we are ready to go and engage and find solutions to the problems,” he said.

The ASUU-KASU chairman explained that the two-week ultimatum issued by the union followed a directive from the national leadership of ASUU.

He, however, expressed optimism that constructive dialogue with the state government could resolve the outstanding issues before the expiration of the ultimatum.

Abdullahi stressed that the union was not interested in shutting down the university, noting that industrial action would have adverse consequences for staff, students and the institution.

According to him, implementation of the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU agreement remains the union’s major concern, as the agreement addresses critical issues relating to staff welfare, university administration and funding.

He said full implementation of the agreement would not only improve the welfare of academic staff but also provide a framework for addressing some of the funding challenges facing Nigerian universities.

Abdullahi recalled that ASUU-KASU had previously embarked on industrial action over 10 demands, three of which had since been addressed.

He commended Governor Uba Sani for resolving the three issues but said seven others remained outstanding.

The union leader noted that ASUU-KASU had continued to pursue the resolution of the outstanding issues through dialogue with relevant authorities for nearly two years.

Abdullahi therefore called on the Kaduna State Government and other stakeholders to use the opportunity for renewed engagement to resolve the dispute.

He assured that the union was willing to negotiate in good faith and work with the government towards an amicable resolution that would guarantee stability and improved conditions in the university.