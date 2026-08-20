46-yr-old Ronaldinho comes out of retirement, signs for Ravenna

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho is set to make a sensational return to professional football at the age of 46 after agreeing to join Italian Serie C side Ravenna FC.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star has not played a competitive professional match since 2015, when he featured for Brazilian club Fluminense.

Ronaldinho’s return comes 11 years after his last professional appearance and marks a surprise second spell in Italian football, following his time with AC Milan between 2008 and 2011.

The 2002 World Cup winner has also become part of the ownership group at Ravenna as the club embarks on an ambitious project aimed at rebuilding its fortunes and attracting greater investment and international attention

While there had initially been uncertainty over whether Ronaldinho would actually play competitive football for Ravenna, club owner Ignazio Cipriani has confirmed that the Brazilian will feature in at least one Serie C match.

Cipriani said the arrangement was more than a promotional exercise, with Ronaldinho expected to make an appearance in a home league fixture.

The date of his return has not yet been confirmed, and he is not expected to feature in Ravenna’s opening game of the new season against Reggiana.

Ronaldinho is also expected to play a prominent role in promoting the club and its wider project.

Following the move, the Brazilian expressed his excitement about beginning another chapter in football.

“I cannot wait to dance with the ball,” Ronaldinho said, adding that football had always been a source of joy for him and that he was looking forward to bringing that spirit to Ravenna.

His arrival has generated significant excitement around the Italian club, with Ravenna hoping the presence of one of football’s most recognisable stars will help attract supporters, investors and international attention.

At 46, Ronaldinho is now preparing to lace up his boots again for a competitive football appearance more than a decade after his retirement.