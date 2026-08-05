2027: Uzodimma to inaugurate RHA Diaspora Youth Directorate coordinators in Toronto

Governor Hope Uzodimma

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Ahead of the 2027 elections, Senator Hope Uzodimma, Director-General of Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA), will lead RHA directors and other leaders to the official inauguration of the organization’s Diaspora Arise platform and the coordinators of its Diaspora Youth Directorate in Toronto, Canada.

The event, coordinated by the Directorate of Youth of Renewed Hope Ambassadors, is scheduled to hold on Monday, 10 August 2026 at the Ontario Investment and Trade Centre in Toronto, Canada.

A statement by Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, Director of Youth, RHA and Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, explained that the inauguration of RHA’s Diaspora Youth coordinators underscores the growing global support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.



It further highlights the commitment of Nigerians abroad to national development and to President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

According to Dr. Abdullahi, “The RHA Diaspora Youth platform comes as a strategic vehicle for mobilising young Nigerians across the world to contribute to nation-building, youth leadership, civic engagement and economic transformation.

“It also represents a strong affirmation that Nigerians in the diaspora remain critical stakeholders in the success of President Tinubu’s vision for a more prosperous and globally competitive nation.”

He said the mobilisation of diaspora youths aligns with the President’s commitment to harnessing the nation’s human capital for sustainable development and national progress.

“This initiative is therefore anchored on RHA’s belief that Nigeria’s greatest strength lies in the resilience, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of its people,” he added.

He said Nigerians abroad have continued to distinguish themselves in business, technology, medicine, academia, public service and other sectors across the world.

“This inauguration therefore signposts RHA’s expanding reach and reflects a collective determination to build a global network of Nigerians dedicated to promoting good governance, youth empowerment, national unity and economic growth,” he said.

He also said that upon their inauguration, the coordinators would be equipped with skills and mobilisation materials, including personalized recruitment codes, QR-enabled registration links, digital mobilisation toolkits and performance-monitoring dashboards to ensure massive mobilisation. Part of the measurable performance targets includes recruiting no fewer than 50 verified members within their first 30 days in office.

“The Youth Directorate of RHA remains committed to excellence, integrity and service in our strategic coordination and inclusive leadership, which has continued to inspire and deepen youth participation in national affairs in line with President Tinubu’s vision of a stronger, more prosperous and globally respected Nigeria,” Dr. Abdullahi declared.

“We thank Nigerian youths at home and in the diaspora for their unwavering support for the Tinubu administration and urge them to remain focused, united and to continue to work hard for Nigeria’s development aspirations in line with the objectives of the Renewed Hope agenda for the benefit of all citizens,” he concluded.