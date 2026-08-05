2027: Ododo’s priority now is delivering Tinubu, other APC candidates in Kogi – Oladele

The Special Adviser to the Kogi State Governor on Youth and Student Matters, Oladele John Nihi, has said Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is focused on governance and delivering campaign promises rather than the 2027 governorship race.

Nihi stated this while reacting to growing political speculation over the next governorship election in the state.

He said every qualified citizen has the constitutional right to contest for the office of governor, adding that discussions about the 2027 election are premature.

“Anybody who is qualified and wants to run for Governor of Kogi State is welcome. Democracy guarantees every eligible citizen the right to aspire to public office. When we get to that bridge, we will cross it,” he said.

According to him, the Ododo administration is concentrating on providing good governance and improving the lives of residents instead of engaging in early political campaigns.

Nihi added that the governor’s immediate political priority is to ensure the success of President Bola Tinubu and candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in future elections across the state.

“Our focus today is not the governorship race. Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is concentrating on consolidating the gains of his administration while working tirelessly to deliver President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all APC candidates 100 per cent in Kogi State. That is where our energy and commitment are directed,” he said.

He urged APC members, political stakeholders and supporters to remain united and avoid distractions capable of shifting attention away from governance and the administration’s development agenda.

Nihi assured residents that the state government would continue to prioritise infrastructure, youth empowerment, security, agriculture, education, healthcare and other critical sectors aimed at improving the welfare of the people.